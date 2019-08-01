Kamal Nath's Nephew Threatening Witnesses In Chopper Case: Probe Agency

Kamal Nath had said he had nothing to with his nephew's business.

Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is threatening witnesses in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on Wednesday.

Seeking his custodial interrogation, the probe agency made the claims before special judge Arvind Kumar, during the hearing of an anticipatory bail application filed by him.

"Ratul Puri is threatening the witnesses. People are scared of him. There are various witnesses who allege Puri is pressurising them," the probe agency told the court.

It claimed the investigating officer has received certain complaints from the witnesses that they were threatened by Ratul Puri.

"Even in the last few days, while he was being protected from arrest by the court order, he has been non-cooperative. He had not answered any questions," the agency. It added that Rahul Puri was in touch with other accused in the case.

In his bail application, Ratul Puri claimed that he was co-operating in the investigation and the agency wanted to arrest him due to "political vendetta.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Ratul Puri, told the court that there was no material to show that his client was tampering with evidence and he has not figured in any charge sheet till date.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.