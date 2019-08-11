Kamal Nath Hits Out At Shivraj Chouhan For Calling Nehru A 'Criminal'

Kamal Nath called Shivraj Chouhan's comments "objectionable and condemnable." (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday slammed former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling Jawaharlal Nehru a "criminal".

"India's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, known as the creator of modern India, who fought for independence, whose work and contribution to the country is unforgettable, calling him a criminal 55 years after his death is objectionable and condemnable," Kamal Nath tweeted in Hindi.

Shivraj Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, had said in Odisha, "Nehru is a criminal when it comes to the Kashmir issue. It was because of him that we lost one-third of Kashmir to Pakistan".

He went on to say, "when Indian forces were chasing out Pakistanis from Kashmir, Nehru declared a ceasefire and took the matter to the UN".

