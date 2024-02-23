Kamal Nath Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Our Leader', Urges People To Join His Yatra

Mr Nath said Rahul Gandhi has "announced a decisive fight against injustice". (File)

Days after speculation of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath switching sides and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader on Friday urged the people and the workers to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

Mr Nath posted on X, "The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation."

"I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the state Congress workers to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in maximum numbers. Together, you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end," he wrote.

Mr Nath made headlines recently over speculation that he could join the BJP but, as of now, there is no sign of him switching sides.

The speculation gained momentum after a post shared by former Congress leader and BJP State Spokesperson Narendra Saluja showed a picture of Kamal Nath with Nakul Nath, captioned 'Jai Shree Ram'.

On being asked about his plans to switch sides, Kamal Nath had said the media would be informed "if there is something."

"Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that," Kamal Nath had said, while speaking to reporters.

On February 10, amid media reports and speculation of his switch, Mr Nath shared a post on X, affirming his commitment to the ideology of the Congress.

"The ideology of Congress is the ideology of truth, religion and justice. There is equal place and respect in the ideology of Congress for all religions, castes, regions, languages and ideas of the country. In the 138-year history of the Congress Party, most of the time has been spent in struggle and service. In the freedom struggle movement, there was a competition among the Congress leaders to serve the country in the struggle against dictatorship. Nation building is the only aim of Congress after independence" he had posted.

"Today, when efforts are being made to weaken the opposition in the country and democracy is being attacked, only the Congress Party and its ideology will counter the dictatorship and make the country the most beautiful and strong democracy in the world. We will create a golden India by following the path of Gandhiji, Nehruji and Ambedkarji" he added.

