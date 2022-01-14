NDTV Veteran Kamal Khan Dies; "Big Loss For Journalism," Say Leaders

Kamal Khan was with NDTV for over three decades.

NDTV's Kamal Khan, a veteran journalist known for his deep insights into Uttar Pradesh politics and elegant language, died at his home in Lucknow this morning after suffering a heart attack.

He will be remembered as a legendary reporter whose work stood out for its perceptiveness and integrity, and the way in which he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity.

As a news anchor Kamal was the picture of poise and expertise, and his language was famous for its trademark elegance, a draw in its own right.

Most of all, he was a wonderful and generous human being who had only kind words and boundless time for anyone who met him.

We at NDTV, and all those who knew him, are deeply maimed by this giant loss, and it is with regret we share his last report - on the high-profile exits of BJP MLAs ahead of the UP Assembly election.

The Legend, Kamal Khan's last PTC — for which he was famous for. This one was just yesterday late evening. He is no more. Life is so fickle. RIP pic.twitter.com/Ul28mmf5Wo — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) January 14, 2022

His passing has been mourned by fellow reporters, those who relied on him for the news, and the political leaders his reportage covered and held to account.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of senior journalist Kamal Khanji. I met him just a few days ago and we discussed many thing. He kept alive the values of truth and public interest in journalism. My deepest condolences to his family members" - Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार श्री कमाल खान जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। कुछ दिनों पहले ही उनसे मुलाकात के दौरान ढेर सारी बातें हुई थीं। उन्होंने पत्रकारिता में सच्चाई व जनहित जैसे मूल्यों को जिंदा रखा।



श्री कमाल खान जी के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 14, 2022

"The news of the sudden demise of renowned TV journalist Kamal Khan, associated with NDTV, is a very sad loss to journalism. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give everyone the strength to bear this sorrow..." - BSP leader and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati.

एनडीटीवी से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठित व जाने-माने टीवी पत्रकार कमाल ख़ान की अचानक ही निधन के ख़बर अति-दुःखद तथा पत्रकारिता जगत की अपूर्णीय क्षति। उनके परिवार व उनके सभी चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे, ऐसी कुदरत से कामना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 14, 2022

This is very sad. The sudden demise of famous journalist Kamal Khan ji is a big loss for the world of journalism. I pray to God to give his family strength to bear this loss. My humble tribute..." - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We belong to Him and to Him we return. The passing away of senior journalist Kamal Khan ji is deeply saddening and leaves a huge void. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, admirers & colleagues. May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss" - Housing and Urban Affairs Minister and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The passing away of senior journalist Sh Kamal Khan Ji is deeply saddening & leaves a huge void. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, admirers & colleagues.

May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/Ttwlwg5IiM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2022

"It is very sad to hear about the demise of eminent journalist Kamal Khan ji... my deepest condolences. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss" - Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

विख्यात पत्रकार श्री कमाल खान जी के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है, मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वे दिवंगत आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करें एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दे। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 14, 2022

"Shocked by the news of the passing of Kamal Khan saheb, a great journalist (and) a wonderful human being. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this immense sorrow," - Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

"Received the news of the sad demise of senior and renowned journalist Kamal Khan. My condolences to the family. May God give him a place at his feet and strength to his family to bear this sorrow" - former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

वरिष्ठ व प्रसिद्ध पत्रकार श्री कमाल खान के दुखद निधन का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



परिवार के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ।



ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणो में स्थान व पीछे परिजनो को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 14, 2022

"Received the sad news of the untimely demise of senior journalist Kamal Khanji. His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the fourth pillar of democracy. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief," - Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार कमाल खान जी के असामयिक निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिला। उनके चले जाने से लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है।

परमात्मा दिवगंत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 14, 2022

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of a friend and senior journalist Kamal Khan saheb. Many of my talks with him were very refreshing. There was poetry in his reporting... with a gentle but unmatched grip on facts. Will miss hearing 'Kamal Khan from Lucknow, for NDTV India'," - former Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MP Raj Babbar.

अभिन्न मित्र और वरिष्ठ पत्रकार कमाल ख़ान साहब के इंतक़ाल की ख़बर से मर्माहत हूँ। उनसे हुई कई मुलाक़ातें एकदम से ताज़ा हो गईं। सौम्य लेकिन तथ्यों पर बेजोड़ पकड़ वाले कमाल साहब की रिपोर्टिंग में कविता थी - तराना था। मिस करूंगा - 'लखनऊ से कमाल खान, NDTV इंडिया के लिए'। श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/IEHT7Rf8wT — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbar23) January 14, 2022

"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about journalist Kamal Khan. He will be remembered for covering UP in his unique lucknawi andaaz of reporting" - BJP leader Jitin Prasada.

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about journalist @kamalkhan_NDTV .

He will be remembered for covering UP in his unique lucknawi andaaz of reporting. — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) January 14, 2022

"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Kamal Khan. A rock solid journalist (and) a great human being. Life is so unpredictable. Prayers for his soul and strength to his family and friends in this hour of grief" - Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.