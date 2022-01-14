Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav Mourn NDTV's Kamal Khan

Kamal Khan suffered a heart attack on Friday morning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav joined thousands in mourning veteran journalist Kamal Khan who died this morning.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has condoled the death of senior journalist Shri Kamal Khan. Praying for the peace of the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members," a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Akhilesh Yadav spoke about the loss at an election event.

"A very senior journalist is no longer among us. Whenever he spoke, or informed about an incident... There were few journalists who had his command over language, both Urdu and Hindi.

And what sher has to be used at what time under what circumstances, he had that ability. Today, Kamal Khan is no longer with us. We are deeply pained. He was a great journalist who we have lost suddenly. We stand with his family in this time of sorrow. And pray to God to give his family and friends the strength to bear this loss," he said from the stage.

NDTV's Kamal Khan, Award-Winning Reporter, Dies; Tributes Pour In, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Also Pays Tribute pic.twitter.com/Xx1NtDTzO2 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 14, 2022

Kamal Khan, 61, died at his home in Lucknow on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was with NDTV for over three decades.

The veteran journalist had a penchant for delivering hard truths with poetic dexterity. He was known for his deep-insights into Uttar Pradesh politics.