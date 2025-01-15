Kalinga Literary Festival Unveils Longlisted Titles for 4th Annual Book Awards

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has announced the longlisted titles for its prestigious annual KLF Book Awards, highlighting the best in contemporary literature across multiple genres. With a focus on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's literature, business, translations, and debut works, the awards celebrate literary excellence in both English and Hindi, with the Odia longlist set to be revealed in early February.

The KLF Book Awards will recognise the winners in six Hindi and seven English categories, with each recipient receiving a prize of Rs 1 lakh. The shortlist of finalists will be announced on January 30, 2025, and the winners will be revealed on February 15, 2025, during a prestigious ceremony at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi.

Among the prominent works featured in the English category are Vikas Swarup's The Girl with the Seven Lives, Upamanyu Chatterjee's Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, and Dr Vikram Sampath's Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799). Other notable titles include Manu S Pillai's Gods, Guns, and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity and Tania James's Loot. The diversity of genres, from historical accounts to contemporary fiction, showcases the rich and varied landscape of Indian literature.

In the Hindi category, a host of distinguished works make the longlist, including Anant Vijay's Over The Top: OTT ka Mayajaal, Vimal Chandra Pandey's Dasasmedh, and Garima Srivastava's Hindi Navjagran: Itihas, Galp Aur Stree-Prashn. Additionally, Kabeer Sanjay's Godavan: More Angana Ki Son Chiraiya and Yatish Kumar's Borsi Bhar Aanch | Ateet Ka Sair-been stand out for their compelling storytelling and socio-cultural commentary.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of KLF, emphasised the festival's commitment to fostering transformative ideas through literature. "The KLF Book Awards aim to spotlight works that pave the way for meaningful dialogues and a more connected world," he said.

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO of KLF, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the festival's role in bridging cultural and linguistic divides. "The KLF Book Awards provide a platform to recognise exceptional literary talent and deepen the appreciation for literature across languages," he said.

In addition to the English and Hindi categories, the awards will also honour four exceptional works in Odia, which will be revealed at the Kalinga Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar from March 21-23, 2025. This year, the KLF has received an overwhelming response, with over 2,000 nominations submitted from across the literary spectrum.

The upcoming 11th edition of the KLF, which will feature Indonesia as a country partner, promises to be a grand celebration of literature, with participation from renowned authors, thought leaders, and Nobel laureates. The KLF continues to be a major highlight in India's literary and cultural calendar, drawing over half a million attendees each year.

Here are the longlisted books for this year's Prize:

Debut