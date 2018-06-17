Kafeel Khan Alleges BJP Lawmaker Behind Attack On Brother Kafeel Khan's brother Kashif Jamal was shot by unidentified, bike-borne assailants.

Kafeel Khan, the doctor who was jailed in a case involving the death of 63 children at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College today alleged that BJP lawmaker from Bansgaon, Kamlesh Paswan was behind a recent attack on his brother Kashif Jamal.Speaking to reporters in Lucknow today, Dr Khan said, "The attack on Kashif was carried out at the behest of BJP MP from Basgaon Kamlesh Paswan in collusion with Satish Nanglia (the owner of a plaza in Gorakhpur)."Maintaining that there was no direct enmity between the lawmaker and his brother, Dr Khan alleged both Kamlesh Paswan and Satish wanted to occupy a plot of land belonging to his maternal uncle for which an FIR had been registered earlier.Dr Khan also demanded security cover for himself and his family members from the UP government adding that they were all facing a threat to their lives.The lawmaker, however, termed the allegation against him as "baseless," saying Dr Khan was trying to gain political mileage out of the attack."These are all baseless allegations which have been leveled on me. I have got nothing to do with the case and I am ready for any sort of probe," Mr Paswan told PTI."Through these acts, Dr Kafeel is trying to gain a soft corner and attempting to establish himself politically," he added.According to the police, Kashif Jameel, 34, was allegedly shot at by some unidentified bikers near JP Hospital in Gorakhpur on June 10 after which he was rushed to a private nursing. From there he was referred to the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow.Kashif Jamal had sustained bullet wounds on his right upper arm, neck and chin.A day after the attack, Dr Khan tweeted,"Allah rahem kare. I'm not going to bend." Gorakhpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur had on June 11 said, "A case has been registered against unidentified persons. Police is investigating all possible aspects." Dr Kafeel Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur. He was removed following the deaths of the children and was later arrested by the UP Police in September 2017 for criminal negligence and liability in the case. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April this year.