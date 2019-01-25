Kader Khan, Gautam Gambhir Among 112 Recipients Of Padma Awards

Veteran actor Kader Khan died at a hospital in Canada earlier this month.

Late actor Kader Khan, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, senior advocate HS Phoolka, scientist Nambi Narayanan, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, mountaineer Bachendri Pal and southern actor Mohanlal are among the 112 personalities selected for the Padma awards announced this evening ahead of India's 70th Republic Day celebrations.

Of the 112 recipients, 21 are women and 11 foreigners or NRIs, three posthumous awardees and one transgender person.

Folk artiste Teejan Bai, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, entrepreneur Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, and writer Balwant Moreshwar Purandare will receive the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan around March.

Kuldip Nayar and Nambi Narayanan are among the 14 names picked for the Padma Bhushan award.

The list of 94 Padma Shri awardees features actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, choreographer/director Prabhu Deva, singer Shankar Mahadevan and freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards.



India is proud of each and every awardee, for the rich contributions towards various fields.



They have made our nation and the world a better place! https://t.co/4HNmvoXYyU - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The Awards are given in various disciplines of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.