Kabir Das 2023: Date, Celebrations And Quotes To Mark The Day

This year, Kabir Das Jayanti is celebrated on June 4.

Kabir Das was a poet and a social reformer. The birth anniversary of Saint Kabir Das is also observed as Jyeshtha Purnima. Kabir Das Jayanti, as per Gregorian Calendar, is marked in the month of May or June. This year, Kabir Das Jayanti is celebrated on June 4.

Kabir Das Jayanti: Puja Timings

As per Drik Panchang, the purnima tithi to observe puja started at 11:16 AM on June 3. The purnima tithi ended at 9:11 am on June 4.

Celebrations

To mark the birth anniversary, devotees organise programs and recite poems written by Saint Kabir Das. Some also recite “Kabir Ke Dohe” on this day. Kabir Das also founded the spiritual community - “Kabir Panth”. It recognises the Saint's works and the followers are referred to as Kabir Panthis.

Kabir Das Jayanti Quotes

– Whenever you are confused in life, always follow the teachings of Kabir and you will never go wrong. Happy Sant Kabir Day Jayanti to you.

– The occasion of Sant Kabir Day Jayanti reminds us all that we are blessed to have someone like Kabir to guide us through our life.

– Kabir is the mentor who can guide you through the ups and downs of your life and bring you peace and happiness. Warm wishes on Sant Kabir Day Jayanti.

– Life is always better when you have a guru to guide you and when you have Sant Kabir to mentor your life, you are truly blessed. Warm wishes on Sant Kabir Day Jayanti.

– To stay happy and live a sorted life, read Kabir and you find answers to all the questions in your mind. A very Happy Sant Kabir Day Jayanti to you.