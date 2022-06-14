Kabir Das Jayanti 2022: Know The Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Kabir Das was a poet and a popular social reformer.

Kabir Das Jayanti, or the birth anniversary of Saint Kabir Das, is marked on Jyeshtha Purnima, or the full moon in the month of Jyeshtha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. So, according to the Gregorian calendar, Kabir Das Jayanti is observed either in the month of May or June.

Date

In 2022, Kabir Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 14.

History and Significance

The origins of Kabir's birth are shrouded in mystery and folklore. According to legend, he was born in the year 1398. His parents' identities are also unknown. His mother was a Brahmin, according to folklore. She abandoned Kabir since she was unmarried, and he was found and adopted by a Muslim weaver.

Kabir Das' poetry was not too difficult to comprehend as it was written in spoken Hindi. He was not only a poet and a saint, but also a social reformer. He was even an outspoken opponent of major religious traditions. Kabir Ke Dohe, a collection of songs and couplets, is his most well-known work.

Spiritual discernment was not something he was interested in. His writings had a significant impact on the Bhakti movement.

Kabir Panth

Kabir Das founded ‘Kabir Panth', a spiritual community. Now, this community has a large number of followers. They are known as Kabir Panthis. The legacy of Kabir Das is carried on by the community.

In addition, the Sikh community too imparts lessons of Bhagat Kabir Ji, as Sikhs refer to Kabir Das. Guru Arjan, the fifth Sikh guru, gathered a large chunk of his work.

Celebrations

On his birth anniversary, the devotees of Kabir Das across the country spend the day commemorating him. Many people enjoy reading his poems.

Seminars are held throughout the day to help his followers grasp the significance of his teachings.

Many events are held in Varanasi, the city where Kabir Das is said to have been born. Spiritual talks are held at Kabir Chaura Mutt, which is considered the most sacred place by Kabir Panthis. Religious leaders preach Kabir Das's lessons.