Watch: Minister J Scindia's 'Ideal Sunday' - Playing His Favourite Game

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia played cricket with the youngsters at the sports event

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia yesterday inaugurated the Gwalior Sports Festival and also played cricket with young players. He said India has immense potential in the field of sports.

The Gwalior district administration has organised the week-long sports festival.

एक आइडियल रविवार: जब आपको काम के बीच अपने मन पसन्द खेल, क्रिकेट के कुछ पल का आनंद उठाने को मिल जाए।



आज ग्वालियर के रूप सिंह स्टेडियम में 'ग्वालियर खेल महोत्सव' के शुभारंभ के दौरान... pic.twitter.com/lTm2lz0Qp4 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 8, 2023

During the event, different types of sports will be played at four grounds of the city. Cricket, kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball and other sports will be organised during the sports fest.

"Got the opportunity to inaugurate 'Gwalior Sports Festival' at Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. Around 85 male and 15 female wrestlers will show their mettle in wrestling competitions in this festival. This is a commendable effort towards increasing awareness among the youth towards sports and health," Union Minister Scindia tweeted.

"India has tremendous potential in the sports industry. Prime Minister Modi believes this. We organised the sports festival with this idea and the assistance of the Government of India. We believe this will bring a new enthusiasm in the youth and new sports Navratnas will emerge."

The minister also played cricket with the youngsters and posted a video in which he is seen swinging the bat and taking long shots.

MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar said the sports festival will provide a platform to young players to showcase their talent.