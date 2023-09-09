Justin Trudeau Arrives In India With His 16-Year-Old Son For G20 Summit

Justin Trudeau arrives in India with his 16-year-old son

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has travelled to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. He is accompanied by his son, Xavier Trudeau, who was seen happily waving from the aircraft after landing in the national capital.

Justin Trudeau, 51, and his 16-year-old son arrived in India on September 8 and were received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport.

In a video shared by ANI on X, formerly Twitter, the Canadian Prime Minister and his eldest son are seen deplaning while waving at those present at the airport to receive them. Xavier Trudeau is wearing a fine beige colour suit over a black T-shirt as he follows his father and meets officials welcoming them.

Xavier and his father also briefly stop to watch a cultural dance before getting in their car.

#WATCH | G-20 in India | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit



He was received by MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Justin Trudeau is staying at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi's Connaught Place.

Before accompanying his father to India for the 18th G20 Summit, Xavier Trudeau visited two more countries with the Canadian Prime Minister. Justin Trudeau is currently on his six-day tour to the Indo-Pacific region. He kicked off the tour on September 5 travelling to Jakarta, Indonesia, to attend the ASEAN Summit and then stayed in Singapore for a bilateral visit from September 7 to 8. Now, his tour will end with the culmination of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 10.

Xavier was with his Prime Minister father on his visit to all three countries.

In 2018, Justin Trudeau travelled to India for a State visit with his family including his wife and their three children.

Justin Trudeau shares three children – sons Xavier and Hadrien and daughter Ella-Grace - with his wife, Sophie Gregoire. The couple announced their separation last month after being married for 18 years. The two got married in 2005.