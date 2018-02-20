Justin Trudeau India Visit Live Updates: Canadian PM In Mumbai To Promote Trade

The Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau speaks during a round table in Mumbai. (PTI)

16:49 (IST) India's High Commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup tweets about Justin Trudeau's discussion at the India-Canada business forum in Mumbai today.



Promoting business, investment and cultural ties between Maharashtra and Canada. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mumbai. India's High Commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup tweets about Justin Trudeau's discussion at the India-Canada business forum in Mumbai today. 16:47 (IST) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his conversation with ICICI Bank Chief Chanda Kochhar at the Canada-India Business Forum in Mumbai says that the future is being created here in India.



16:24 (IST) Justin Trudeau will hold meetings with top business leaders and also meet representatives of Indian Film industry to explore various opportunities in the field of cinema. 15:59 (IST)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in conversation with MD and CEO ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar at the India-Canada business forum in Mumbai. 15:58 (IST) Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet top business leaders in Mumbai today.

After visiting Taj Mahal and PM Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reached Mumbai. In the financial capital of the country, Mr Trudeau will participate in business round-tables to promote trade, investment and job creation. He will also meet representatives of Indian film industry to explore opportunities in the field of cinema.The Canadian Prime Minster and his family arrived in Delhi on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup. Mr Trudeau will hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi in the capital on Friday, February 23, during which the two leaders are expected to focus on trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education.Justin Trudeau will also travel to the Golden Temple in Amritsar amid India's concerns over Sikh radicalism in Canada. Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau.