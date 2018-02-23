Justin Trudeau In India LIVE Updates: Canadian PM To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi Today

On the heels of a major diplomatic embarrassment for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, was invited to two of his official events in Mumbai and Delhi, causing a huge controversy during his India visit."We take this very seriously. The individual in question should have never received an invitation. The person and department responsible will take full responsibility for his actions," Mr Trudeau said.Jaspal Atwal was photographed at the Mumbai event with Mr Trudeau's wife, Sophie and a Canadian minister.Atwal was a Sikh separatist active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation when he was convicted of a botched attempt to assassinate Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Vancouver in 1986. He was convicted and sentenced to 20 years.