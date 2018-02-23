Justin Trudeau In India LIVE Updates: Canadian PM To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi Today

New Delhi: On the sixth day of his India visit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks today. PM Modi, who has earlier broken protocol to receive world leaders on several occasions, had not extended the same courtesy to Mr Trudeau, in what was seen as a snub over Mr Trudeau's alleged soft stance over Khalistan supporters. In a further diplomatic embarrassment to Mr Trudeau, Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist attended a function in Mumbai, where he posed for photographs with Mr Trudeau's wife Sophie and a Canadian minister. Atwal was invited to another function in Delhi as well, but after details of his invite emerged, his invite was cancelled.
PM Modi finally tweeted a welcome to Mr Trudeau yesterday, ahead of the bilateral talks, which will focus on trade, defence, civil nuclear co-operation, space, climate change and education. The talks will also focus on counter-terrorism measures and will try to address India's concerns over Sikh radicalism in Canada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets a 2015 photo with PM Trudeau
PM Modi tweeted a photo of himself with PM Trudeau and his daughter on Thursday. In another tweet, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to holding talks on strengthening India-Canada ties.
I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018
Justin Trudeau Promises "Strict Action" Against Invitation To Khalistani Terrorist
On the heels of a major diplomatic embarrassment for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, was invited to two of his official events in Mumbai and Delhi, causing a huge controversy during his India visit.
"We take this very seriously. The individual in question should have never received an invitation. The person and department responsible will take full responsibility for his actions," Mr Trudeau said.
Jaspal Atwal was photographed at the Mumbai event with Mr Trudeau's wife, Sophie and a Canadian minister.
Atwal was a Sikh separatist active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation when he was convicted of a botched attempt to assassinate Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Vancouver in 1986. He was convicted and sentenced to 20 years.
