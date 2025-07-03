Centre Seeks Consensus From All Parties On Impeachment Of Judge In Cash Row

The Centre has begun consultations with political parties to build consensus on initiating impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, a senior judge facing allegations of corruption following the discovery of large quantities of unaccounted cash at his official residence in New Delhi.

According to sources, the government has reached out to all major parties in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in a bid to secure the backing needed to move a formal motion seeking the judge's removal.

The cash recovery incident, which has not yet led to an FIR, has triggered sharp reactions in Parliament. Several MPs raised serious concerns about lack of action against Justice Varma.

A fact-finding committee, formed internally by the Supreme Court, has reportedly recommended that Justice Varma's removal be considered seriously.

Justice Varma, who was on deputation to the Delhi High Court at the time of the incident, was subsequently transferred to the Allahabad High Court. He has denied all allegations and maintained that the cash recovered did not belong to him.