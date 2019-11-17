Justice Ravi Ranjan Takes Oath As New Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice

The post of the chief justice of Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant (Representational)

Justice Ravi Ranjan took oath on Sunday as the new chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Ravi Ranjan at the Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The post of the chief justice of Jharkhand High Court was lying vacant after the elevation of former chief justice Aniruddha Bose to the Supreme Court earlier this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.