2 Top Court Judges Travel 5,000 Km To Discuss Tech Role In Justice Delivery

Two senior Supreme Court judges, who are in line to be Chief Justice of India, have travelled more than 5,000 km -- to Kenya -- to discuss issues related to justice delivery with their counterparts in the African nation. Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant are in Kenya for a week-long engagement between the two Supreme Courts. The theme for the event, to be held from March 7 to March 15, is 'Justice delivery and the adoption of technology within the judicial system'.

Justice Gavai will participate in a discussion on possible ways of collaboration between the two Supreme Courts. He will also be part of an interaction on the subject of leveraging on technology within the judiciary.

Justice Kant will take part in an interaction on optimising service delivery in the judiciary and best practices, challenges and innovative solutions. Both the Indian judges will also deliver addresses at the law school of University of Nairobi. Martha K Koome, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, will also be part of the interactions during the week-long judges' meet.

Interestingly, Ms Koome, the first woman justice of Kenya, visited India in 2023. During her visit, she also attended a Supreme Court hearing and sat with the five-judge Constitution bench. During her visit, she also met President Droupadi Murmu and attended several events in India.

Justice Gavai is next in for the Chief Justice. Besides being among the seniormost judges of the top court, he is the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority. The next in line for the top judicial post, after Justice Gavai, is Justice Kant, also chairman of the Supreme Court legal services committee and chief patron of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association.