Justice DY Chandrachud To Take Charge As Next Chief Justice On Nov 9

Justice DY Chandrachud will be the Chief Justice of India from November 9, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said today. Chief Justice UU Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, recommended Justice Chandrachud as his successor.

While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud will retire on November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He is currently the senior-most Supreme Court judge after Justice Lalit.

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, he served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013. He also served as a Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 2000 to October 2013. Justice Chandrachud was the Additional Solicitor General of India during 1998-2000.