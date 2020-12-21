Jupiter-Saturn 'Great Conjunction': Check Out The Time And Tips To Watch

Jupiter Saturn Conjunction Today: Check out the time and tips to watch from NASA

The 'Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn will take place today. Are you ready for this once in a life time event? The Jupiter and Saturn pass each other nearly once every 20 years but today's celestial extravaganza is truly extraordinary. The NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) says, "It's been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this 'Great conjunction'". You can watch it from your terrace or balcony without any special equipment and if you have a camera you can capture the dance of the two planetary giants. You can also click the 'Great Conjunction' with your phone camera.

Jupiter Saturn Conjunction Today: Check out the time

Planetary Astronomer and observer of Jupiter and Saturn, Dr. James O'Donoghue tweeted the "moment Jupiter and Saturn are closest in the sky on 21 Dec 2020"

The moment Jupiter and Saturn are closest in the sky on 21 Dec 2020



Los Angeles: 09:43

New York: 12:43

Rio de Janeiro: 14:43

London/UTC: 17:43

Paris/CET: 18:43

Istanbul: 20:43

Dubai: 21:43

New Delhi: 23:13

Tokyo: 02:43 (22 Dec)

Sydney: 04:43 (22 Dec)

(+/- minutes; see thread) — Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) December 20, 2020

Jupiter Saturn Conjunction Today: Tips to watch

According to the NASA, Saturn and Jupiter are "easy to see without special equipment".

The two planets will be visible in the early evening and you will get a window of one to two hours

Take a tripod to hold your camera or phone steady

If you don't have a tripod, support the camera against your car, a fence or a wall for a longer exposure

The Jupiter and Saturn will come closest, that is, be separated by just 0.1 degrees or about one-fifth the apparent width of the Moon

Skywatchers, you're in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset. Find out:



When and where to look up

How to photograph the conjunction



Visit: https://t.co/SdQSLex2Expic.twitter.com/DkaB5XyO9B — NASA (@NASA) December 20, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn have been gradually coming close to each other few days before the conjunction and star-gazers have been tracking it closely.

The 'Great Conjunction' of Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest since 1623, which is 13 years after Galileo built his first telescope and discovered four new 'stars' orbiting the Jupiter. The father of modern science observed and described the moons of Jupiter, the rings of Saturn and Sun spots among other discoveries.