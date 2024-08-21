'Jungle Raj' Charge Returns As RJD Leader Chased Into His Home, Shot Dead

The RJD has accused the Nitish Kumar government of "jungle-raj".

Local councillor Pankaj Rai was at a clothing shop near his residence in Bihar's Hajipur Tuesday evening. Three men on a motorcycle pulled over next to him and began firing at him indiscriminately.

Mr Rai, a first-time elected councillor and a member of Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), ran into his house to save himself. However, the attackers got off their bike and followed him inside before firing multiple bullets at him. The Ward No.5 councillor was struck three times. Upon hearing the sound of gunshots, his family and locals rushed to him and took him to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of failing to maintain law and order in the state. "NDA goons led by Nitish Kumar shot dead ward councillor Pankaj Rai in Hajipur at night. The Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers are sleeping peacefully while their goons are creating mayhem," Mr Yadav said.

नीतीश कुमार की अगुवाई में NDA के गुंडों ने रात्रि में हाजीपूर में वार्ड पार्षद पंकज कुमार की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। CM और दो-दो Deputy CM आराम से सो रहे है और उनके गुंडे तांडव कर रहे है।pic.twitter.com/1DwJUrHET9 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 20, 2024

According to the police, Mr Rai had filed a complaint regarding a dispute six months prior to his murder. However no action was taken, claimed his family.

In the aftermath of the killing, senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Har Kishore Rai visited the crime scene and the hospital to gather details and reassure the grieving family. According to the police, an investigation has been launched and CCTV footage in the area are being scanned to track down the suspects.

RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan, who also visited the hospital, criticised the state's law and order situation, labelling the murder as a failure of governance. "Pankaj Rai was an active worker of the RJD. His murder is a testament to the fact that lawmakers are not save inside their own homes. It's 'jungle-raj' in Bihar."

