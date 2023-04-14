One Beaten To Death, Other Strangled: Senior Cop On Muslim Men's Killing

Junaid and Nasir died from their injuries after an attack by cow vigilantes, the police have said.

Policemen from Haryana have been called for questioning over the killings of two Muslim men on suspicion of cow-smuggling earlier this year, a senior police officer from Rajasthan has told NDTV, adding that there was a "huge lapse" on the part of officials in the neighbouring state.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Gaurav Srivastava, the inspector general of police in Bharatpur district, revealed new details about the kidnapping and killing of two men by cow vigilantes in February, including how they were killed before being burnt inside a vehicle.

"We have called some officials of the Haryana police for questioning. This was a huge administrative negligence on their part," he said.

Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur, were kidnapped by gau rakshaks, or cow vigilantes, on February 15 on suspicion of cow smuggling. They were savagely beaten, and their burnt bodies were found the next day.

According to Mr Srivastava, the cow vigilantes were in touch with some officials of the Haryana police and had first taken the victims to the police after beating them up.

The policemen, however, asked the vigilantes to take them somewhere else, instead of registering a case or providing medical assistance.

According to Mr Srivastava, Junaid was beaten to death by the vigilantes, but Nasir was still alive when they took them to Bhiwani in Haryana.

"Junaid was beaten to death on the way, but Nasir was still alive. The cow vigilantes took both of them to Bhiwani in Haryana. On reaching Bhiwani, they strangled Nasir to death and burnt the car by pouring petrol on both of their bodies," he said.

The details of the grisly crime that triggered widespread outrage came on a day when Rajasthan Police said they had arrested two accused involved in the kidnapping and murder of the two men from Bharatpur.

"Monu Rana and Gogi have been arrested by Rajasthan Police. They were wanted in the abduction and murder case of Junaid and Nasir," a police spokesperson said.