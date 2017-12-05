Junaid Khan Lynching: High Court Turns Down Plea For CBI Probe The trial in the case has been temporarily put on hold after Junaid Khan's father, Jalaluddin Khan, filed the appeal on December 2 for a CBI probe into the case

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The prosecution said charges deals with promoting enmity along religious lines included New Delhi: An appeal for a CBI probe into the murder of 15-year-old Junaid Khan -- who was killed after a quarrel on a train near Delhi -- has been turned down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The trial in the case has been temporarily put on hold after Junaid's father, Jalaluddin Khan, filed the appeal on December 2.



During the hearing today, the prosecution contended that the investigation in the case has been shoddy. The police, it said, had not properly recorded the statement of the accused.



On November 27, the High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Jalaluddin Khan to move the inquiry to an independent investigative agency. After the court's order, he had appealed for a review of the decision.



The prosecution said charges under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with promoting enmity along religious lines, be included.



On June 22, Junaid Khan was returning to his village in Haryana after a shopping-trip to Delhi ahead of Eid. He was accompanied by his brothers Haseeb and Shakir and cousin Moeen. On the train, a murderous mob turned on them after a tiff over seats. The family has alleged that the crowd had cast slurs on them on basis of religion.



Haseeb said his skull cap was pulled off as the crowd shouted abuses and called them "anti-nationals" and "beef-eaters". Junaid,



The man accused of the murder worked as a security guard in a private company in Delhi. He had got





An appeal for a CBI probe into the murder of 15-year-old Junaid Khan -- who was killed after a quarrel on a train near Delhi -- has been turned down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The trial in the case has been temporarily put on hold after Junaid's father, Jalaluddin Khan, filed the appeal on December 2.During the hearing today, the prosecution contended that the investigation in the case has been shoddy. The police, it said, had not properly recorded the statement of the accused.On November 27, the High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Jalaluddin Khan to move the inquiry to an independent investigative agency. After the court's order, he had appealed for a review of the decision.The prosecution said charges under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with promoting enmity along religious lines, be included.On June 22, Junaid Khan was returning to his village in Haryana after a shopping-trip to Delhi ahead of Eid. He was accompanied by his brothers Haseeb and Shakir and cousin Moeen. On the train, a murderous mob turned on them after a tiff over seats. The family has alleged that the crowd had cast slurs on them on basis of religion.Haseeb said his skull cap was pulled off as the crowd shouted abuses and called them "anti-nationals" and "beef-eaters". Junaid, who was stabbed , died on the spot.The man accused of the murder worked as a security guard in a private company in Delhi. He had got a job in Maharashtra's Dhule four days before he was arrested.