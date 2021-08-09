Jharkhand Court To Monitor Probe In Judge's Murder, Says Supreme Court

The Jharkhand High Court will monitor the probe in the hit-and-run case of a judge in the state, the Supreme Court said today, adding that the CBI will submit its status report in the case to the state high court.

District judge Uttam Anand was killed on July 28 when an auto rammed him while he was on his morning run. He was 49.

What was first believed to be a hit-and-run turned out to be far more sinister as CCTV footage that emerged online showed the auto going straight for the judge along a deserted stretch of road and knocking him down.

On July 30, the top court took up the case on its own, saying it had "wider ramifications".

The Judge had been handling many cases of mafia killings in Dhanbad and had declined bail requests from two gangsters. He was also hearing a murder case involving an MLA's close aide.

The CBI, which has been probing the incident since August 4, took over the case from the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Jharkhand police, constituted by the state government on the instruction of the Jharkhand High Court.