Top Court Verdict In Judge Loya Case Will Raise More Questions: Congress

The Congress said today that the Supreme Court judgment dismissing a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya will raise more questions and leave many of them unanswered unless logical reasons were found in it."Dispassionate analysis of Loya judgement must await its full reasoning. But unless logical reasons found in it, it will raise more questions and leave many unanswered," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said on Twitter.In his first response to the verdict, Mr Singhvi said the top court can remove suspicions only by dealing with them directly."Am prepared to accept a) heavy emphasis in SC Loya regarding veracity of accompanying judges b) anguish regarding scandalous arguments (c) initiation of contempt if it arises (d) provided it is accompanied by solid reasons rebutting the 7/8 suspicious circumstances raised. Absent that, above lamentations not enough (sic)," he tweeted.Judge Loya allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. He was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.Judge Loya's death had come under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case. But his son on January 14 said in Mumbai that his father died of natural causes.In reference to the verdict, BJP leader Sambit Patra today alleged that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was the "invisible hand" behind the veiled petitions in the top court. "Rahul Gandhi has put the Indian judiciary to shame" in a bid to attack BJP Chief Amit Shah, he said.