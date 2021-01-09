'Trinamool Working With Criminal Instinct': JP Nadda In Bengal

JP Nadda held a road show in the city

The ruling Trinamool Congress is working with a criminal instinct, BJP chief JP Nadda, who is in West Bengal to campaign for this year's assembly election, said on Saturday. Referring to the attack on his convoy last year, he said the fact that a protected leader can be attacked shows the state of the law-and-order situation in the state.

"The ruling political party is working with a criminal instinct. Corruption has been institutionalised. The point-blank attack on a protected leader like me is a testament to the state of law and order to which a regular citizen is subject," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying at a press conference in Bengal's Bardhaman district.

In December, Mr Nadda's vehicle came under attack during his journey to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata.

"Last time when I came, the manner in which I was welcomed en route Diamond Harbour, we were attacked under a plan by the administration and a political party -- nation witnessed it. The Ministry took a strong note of this. Today when I'm here again, I say so far so good," he added.

Mr Nadda arrived at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in West Bardhaman district at around noon today and took a helicopter ride to Jagdanandpur village in East Bardhaman.

He also took out a roadshow from Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in the city.

Mr Nadda today launched the Ek Mutthi Chawal (a fistful of rice) programme to blunt the opposition's "anti-farmer" allegation against the centre. He collected rice from farmers' homes and briefed them about the benefits of the three new farm laws.

"I visited four houses today, I took food grain from them and pledged that as soon as we come to power, farmers will be felicitated with Kisan Samman Nidhi (a central government scheme)," he added.

He also said the BJP will also implement the centre's insurance scheme in the state.