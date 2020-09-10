'Anti-Hindu Government Must Go': JP Nadda Targets Mamata Banerjee

JP Nadda was speaking to a Bengal BJP committee in a virtual meeting (File)

The Mamata Banerjee government has an "anti-Hindu" mind-set and is "stuck (and) unable to connect Bengal to the mainstream", BJP chief JP Nadda alleged Thursday, in the latest of what will likely be several swipes at the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of state elections next year.

In his speech Mr Nadda lashed out at Ms Banerjee for ordering a Covid lockdown on August 5 - the date of the ground-breaking ceremony at Ayodhya - "to prevent people from being part of the occasion at local level" - but easing restrictions in the state on July 31 for Eid al-Adha.

"This shows the state's policies are driven by an anti-Hindu mind-set and appeasement politics. The public should be told about (this)," the BJP chief claimed, adding, "Our vote percentage is continuously increasing (and) in the next election we have to overthrow the Trinamool Congress government".

Mr Nadda also hit out at Ms Banerjee for having "deprived the people" of Bengal access to Ayushman Bharat - the centre's flagship health scheme - and excluding the state's farmers from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme - under which farmers get financial relief worth Rs 6,000 in three instalments.

The Bengal government has yet to submit a list of eligible farmers, the BJP chief claimed.

"Mamata is stuck... unable to connect Bengal to the mainstream. It is not Mamata who is serving the people of Bengal... it is Modiji," Mr Nadda claimed, declaring, "This "anti-government" government must be removed lock, stock and barrel".

The BJP chief's all-out attack also included swipes over the Covid crisis.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier expressed concern over the enforcement of lockdown guidelines in the state, accusing Ms Banerjee's government of "gradual dilution" of rules in Muslim-dominated areas.

Shortly after Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien hit back, tweeting "#FactCheck exposes speech on Bengal by BJP national president".

In a detailed rebuttal to Mr Nadda's accusations, Mr O'Brien pointed to state-run schemes for health insurance coverage and farmers' welfare - Swasthya Sathi and Krishak Bandhu. He also disputed claims that food rations had not reached those most in need, especially during the Covid pandemic.

Read ???? pic.twitter.com/QTkGRFhIP7 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 10, 2020

"(Under Krishak Bandhu, which is) fully funded by the Bengal government, farmers get compensation of Rs 5,000 per acre per annum - a minimum of Rs 2,000 for smaller tracts," he said.

"Under PM Kisan, centre gives Rs 6,000 per annum. With the average landholding in India roughly three acres, this adds up to Rs 2,000 per acre," he added.

The Trinamool MP also pointed out that while the state-run health scheme - Swasthya Sathi - which had benefitted around 7.5 crore people, was 100 per cent funded by the state.

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Ayushman Bharat launched in 2018, a copy of Swasthya Sathi scheme launched in 2016. Swasthya Sathi is financed 100 per cent by the state while Ayushman Bharat is financed 60 per cent by the cent and 40 per cent by the state," Mr O'Brien said.

"BJP is eager to steal the credit for any good work the state does and eager to pass the blame... for any lapse by the centre. Let the states do their job, they are elected. The centre can do its job," he added, taking the opportunity for a swipe at the centre over Rs one lakh fifty thousand crores owed to Bengal".

The BJP and Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress have waged a bitter war - one which has turned violent on more than one occasion - since last year's Lok Sabha election.

The BJP's ferocious campaign - which saw multiple confrontations with the state, especially over rallies and marches held for religious events and chants of "Jai Shri Ram" competing with the traditional "Ma Durga" - saw it claim 18 seats - 16 more than the 2014 election.

Elections in Bengal are scheduled for next year and the BJP has already begun campaigning, with Home Minister Amit Shah getting the ball rolling with a virtual rally on June 9. Four days earlier Ms Banerjee got her campaign up and running with a virtual meet of her own.

With input from PTI