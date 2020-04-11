'Violation Of Lockdown Measures': Home Ministry Warns Bengal Government

Coronavirus lockdown: Home Ministry wrote to Bengal government over lockdown guideline violations

The Home Ministry wrote to the Bengal government today, for the second time in less than a week, to caution it against "violation of lockdown measures". In a terse letter sent to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, the ministry said: "... gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government".

"For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms..." the letter added.

The letter identified Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga (where the centre has claimed a rise in COVID-19 cases), Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala as areas where these norms have been violated. All these areas have large Muslim populations.

A senior ministry official also told NDTV the centre is also worried about the state not doing enough to track down potential COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat - an Islamic sect that held a religious gathering in Delhi last month and which has been linked to over 1,500 cases nationwide.

“So far they have identified 200 people but are refusing to share information with centre,” the official said.

The centre has also accused the state of allowing religious congregations. As per the Disaster Management Act (2005), such gatherings are not allowed. In fact, states had advocated social distancing even during festivals held in past weeks and have continued to do so for forthcoming events too.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has hit out at those playing "communal politics" over the Tablighi Jamaat event, said today that she had no knowledge about the letter. She went on to say that her government was more worried about the coronavirus rather than a communal virus.

Other points raised by the Home Ministry pertain to political leaders distributing free rations rather than an institutional delivery system.

"It is requested that strict action be taken in the matter..." the letter states, also asking for a report from the state government.

The country is nearing the end of a 21-day "total lockdown" imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to control the spread of the COVID-19. As per those orders only shops selling groceries, vegetables and medicines are allowed to function, with all non-essential shops and industries shut down.

The lockdown is likely to be extended by two weeks, Prime Minister Modi indicated today after a video conference with 13 chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee.

Shortly after the meeting ended, Ms Banerjee addressed a press conference in which she said her government would abide the decision to extend the lockdown. However, she said, certain industries, such as bakery, oil mills, bottled water and fisheries would re-open partially.

Ms Banerjee, who has frequently clashed with the Narendra Modi government on political issues since last year's Lok Sabha elections, said yesterday that she was not in favour of lifting the lockdown.

At the same time, however, she announced relaxations for some sectors.

Tea gardens in North Bengal are to re-open partially and plucking of tea leaves will resume, but with only 15 per cent of staff working at a given time. At tea factories, only 50 per cent of workers would be allowed, she said.

She also allowed re-opening of flower markets, a decision heavily criticised by BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and re-starting of taxi services.

All three occupations provide livelihoods to large populations in the state.

"Next two to three weeks will be very crucial. I know we are all suffocating but what to do? Nobody likes the situation, we are also unhappy. We have no option. There is nothing bigger than human life," the Chief Minister said.

Bengal has reported 126 COVID-19 cases so far, with five deaths linked to the virus. Across the country over 7,500 cases have been reported and 242 deaths have been registered.

