Bengal Pins Down COVID-19 Hotspots, Plans Total Lockdown To Contain Virus

80 people have tested positive for the virus in West Bengal.

West Bengal will soon have several Bhilwara-style hotspots where the locality will be locked down completely, people will not be allowed to enter or leave and all essential services and supplies would be provided by the government.

The hotspot were identified a few days ago and a containment plan put in place so that emergency services are available within the locked off zone like food and medicine.

"We are not giving out names in case that creates a panic and social problems," state chief secretary Rajiv Sinha said on Friday.

"We are trying to make sure all arrangements are in place before the hot spots are locked down," he added.

The hotspots are spread across seven districts, including municipal areas in Kolkata, Kalimpong in North Bengal, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Nadia, according to sources.

All places from where any Covid 19 case has been reported will be treated as a hotspot. The idea is to ensure the virus does not spread.

Twelve new cases were reported in West Bengal on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 80. Three patients have been cured of their illness and discharged from hospital, informed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A curfew was also imposed in Rajashtna's Bhilwara and its entire population of 26 lakh screened after the first COVID-19 case was reported in the district on March 19. The massive screening and contact tracing of positive patients helped the district break the chain of virus spread. Twenty out of total 28 patients who were found infected with novel coronavirus have been cured and tested negative, officials said on Thursday.