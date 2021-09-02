Panel To Revise Compensation Amount In Journalists Welfare Scheme: Centre

A panel has been formed to review clauses of journalists' scheme. (Representational)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to form a committee to review the existing guidelines of the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS).

The 12-member committee, with Ashok Kumar Tandon, Member, Prasar Bharati Board, as its chairperson, will revise the quantum of compensation in case of death as well as in other cases under the scheme, the ministry said on Thursday.

The terms of reference (ToR) of the committee include examining the need for such a revision of the quantum of compensation.

The committee will look into the aspect of differentiation or parity between accredited and non-accredited journalists for availing benefits under the scheme.

"Revision/broad-basing the definition of working journalist for the purpose of the scheme, keeping in view the Occupational, Safety, Health and Working Condition Code-2020 as well as the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021," a notification issued by the ministry said.

It added that "any other aspect to be considered appropriate by the committee" will be included in its ToR.

The committee shall give its recommendations within two months and all secretarial assistance for convening its meetings will provided by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the ministry said.