Journalist Upendra Rai Taken Into CBI Custody For Extortion, Corruption

Enforcement Directorate had registered cases against Upendra Rai and arrested him (Representational)

The CBI took custody of journalist Upendra Rai in connection with a fresh case of alleged extortion and corruption, an official said.

The case, registered on May 5, in which he has been arrested recently, pertains to alleged extortion of Rs 15 crore from a builder in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said one of the directors of Mumbai-based White Lion Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd, Balvinder Singh Malhotra, had filed a complaint with it against Rai.

The journalist was earlier arrested by the agency for allegedly getting an airport access pass using links with an aviation company in violation of rules. Later, the Enforcement Directorate had also registered cases against him and arrested him.

Upendra Rai was produced before a special CBI court today as his police remand comes to an end, an official said.