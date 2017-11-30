Journalist Shot Dead By Unknown Men On Motorcycles Near Kanpur

A journalist working for a Hindi daily has been shot dead by unidentified men near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.Naveen Gupta, who had been working as a contributor with the daily Hindustan for eight years, was shot near the Nagar Palika market in Billhaur, about 60 km from Kanpur. The attackers, three to four in number, came on motorcycles, police said.The journalist died while he was being taken to a hospital."Journalist Naveen was shot at by 3-4 men while he was sitting in his hosiery shop. We hope to nab the criminals as soon as possible. DM & SSP of Kanpur Nagar are already on the spot. Couple of local police teams formed to crack the case," said a senior police officer.The reason for the killing is unclear, police said, adding that top officials have rushed to the crime spot. Forensic experts have also been called to gather evidence.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Director General of Police to personally monitor the situation.A massive search has been launched to catch the attackers, but no arrest was made till late evening.