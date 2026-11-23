India and the United States have stepped up military cooperation across land, air and sea, with a series of joint exercises, defence agreements and military visits marking an expansion of their defence relationship in 2026. The partnership has been described by Washington as a 'Major Defense Partnership'.

The two countries signed a new 10-year framework in 2025, setting out a roadmap for deeper military cooperation and defence collaboration. India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country, according to a fact sheet released by the US.

In 2026, a series of military exercises involving the two countries' armies, air forces and navies followed, alongside agreements covering American defence equipment and opportunities for manufacturing in India.

From Himalayas To Indian Ocean: Joint military exercises

The 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, held from September 15 to 27, brought together approximately 500-600 military personnel from each country. The exercise was conducted simultaneously at Auli in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

The annual army exercise focused on integrated combat operations, counterterrorism, drones and autonomous systems, as well as live-fire training. Its expanded geographical footprint and range of activities reflected the emphasis both sides have placed on improving operational coordination.

The Indian Air Force's multinational exercise Tarang Shakti, held in Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, marked another important development. The US participated alongside six other foreign air forces, with its F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft making their first appearance in a military exercise on Indian soil.

The participation of the F-35s was a notable moment in military engagement between the two countries.

The two countries also held the fifth edition of Exercise Tiger Triumph from October 31 to November 5 in Visakhapatnam. Tiger Triumph focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The tri-service exercise brought together personnel from the armed forces of both countries for staff planning, tabletop exercises and exchanges between subject matter experts. Joint amphibious operations were a particular focus.

The annual Malabar naval exercise, held from November 5 to 12 in Japan, brought together the navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan.

US Navy Ship Repaired At Indian Shipyard

On November 20, the US Navy's Military Sealift Command vessel USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) arrived at Larsen & Toubro's Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai for maintenance services.

The work is being carried out under the US-India Master Ship Repair Agreement, which allows American naval vessels to receive maintenance and repair services at designated Indian shipyards.

The two countries are also preparing to expand maritime surveillance cooperation through the Quad.

At the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila, India, the US, Australia and Japan welcomed a new initiative to improve information sharing and maritime domain awareness.

Under the proposed initiative, scheduled to take place in conjunction with Exercise Sea Dragon in 2027, P-8 and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft from the four countries are expected to participate in a joint maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context.

Javelin Missiles And A Push For Joint Manufacturing

On March 27, India signed a $45 million contract with Boeing India Defense Private Limited for the maintenance and inspection of the Indian Navy's American-made P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.

In August, the two countries signed an agreement for India's purchase of American-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems. The agreement was signed on August 28, expanding US defence exports to India and adding another component to their military cooperation.

Two days later, on August 30, American defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to explore the co-production of Javelin missiles in India.

A Succession Of Senior US Military Visits

THen-US Secretary of the Army Daniel P Driscoll visited India in January 2026, meeting senior Indian military officials to advance bilateral defence cooperation.

In February, Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, visited India from February 14 to 19. He returned between October 3 and 8 for further discussions with senior Indian defence and military leaders.

Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, also visited India in February in support of the multinational naval exercise MILAN.

In March, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby travelled to New Delhi, where he co-chaired the US-India Defense Policy Group with Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Lieutenant General Joel Vowell, Deputy Commander of US Army Pacific, visited India twice during the year, in March and September. His engagements included interactions with the Indian Army and participation in Exercise Yudh Abhyas.

General Stephen Whiting, Commander of US Space Command, visited in March for discussions with Indian military leadership. He also addressed the annual Raisina Dialogue and engaged with representatives of the defence and space industries.

The September visit of General Kevin Schneider, Commander of US Pacific Air Forces, coincided with Exercise Tarang Shakti and included meetings with Indian military leaders.

In November, Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez, Vice Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, visited India for Exercise Tiger Triumph. His visit focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response preparedness, interoperability and coordination across multiple military domains.

Lieutenant General George Rowell, Deputy Commander of US Pacific Command, also led an American military delegation to India for the annual Military Cooperation Group meeting with India's Integrated Defence Staff.

Quad Becomes Another Pillar Of Defence Cooperation

On May 26, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined his counterparts from India, Australia and Japan in New Delhi for a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Rubio hosted another meeting with his Quad counterparts in Atlanta on October 31. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and discussed progress on the Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission and the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network.

The latest meeting took place in Manila on November 17, when US President Donald Trump joined the leaders of India, Australia and Japan for the Quad Leaders' Summit.

The leaders announced plans for the grouping's first-ever joint military exercise, scheduled for 2027.