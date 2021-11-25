Joined Probe, Full Faith In Court: Mumbai's Ex-Top Cop After Questioning

Param Bir Singh faces at least four cases of extortion and had been missing since October

After appearing before Mumbai Police's Crime Branch today in connection with the extortion cases, the city's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said he is cooperating with the investigation and that he has full faith in the court.

"I have joined the investigation today as per the order of the Supreme Court. I am cooperating in the investigation and I have full faith in the court," Mr Singh said after his appearance before the Crime Branch.

His lawyer said that the former Police Commissioner has given his statements before the Crime Branch and will continue to cooperate in the probe.

Mr Singh faces at least four cases of extortion in Maharashtra and had been missing since October, sparking rumours that he had fled the country. However, he appeared at the city police's Crime Branch Unit 11 office today morning and was questioned till the evening.

This comes after the Supreme Court granted him protection while asking him to join the investigation against him.

On November 17, a Mumbai court said Mr Singh could be declared an "absconder", which means he could be treated as a fugitive from the law. Earlier this week a notice to that effect was pasted outside his home in the city's Juhu area.

Mr Singh has not reported to work since May -- when he was transferred out as Mumbai Police Commissioner and subsequently accused then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption; Mr Deshmukh has since been arrested and is now in Enforcement Directorate custody.

Mr Singh was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case (an SUV filled with explosives was found near Mr Ambani's home) and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Mr Waze was known to be close to Param Bir Singh and had direct access to him, despite being just an Assistant Police Inspector. Mr Singh was shifted in March - after Sachin Waze's arrest by the NIA.