Joe Biden, Expected To Be Republic Day Chief Guest, May Not Visit India In Jan

US President Joe Biden is unlikely to visit India next month to grace the Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said today.

In September, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024.

However, there was no comment on the invitation by India.

Separately, sources told Press Trust of India that the Quad summit is proposed to be held in India in the later part of 2024.

"We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners," a source told Press Trust of India.



