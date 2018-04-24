Jodhpur Turns Fortress Ahead Of Verdict In Asaram Rape Case: 10 Points

Asaram, 77, allegedly raped the girl at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur in August 2013.

Rajasthan's Jodhpur has been placed under a tight security blanket as a local court is expected to decide today if self-styled godman Asaram, who runs 400 ashrams across India, was guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl five years ago. In view of possible reprisals from Asaram's followers, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings. If convicted, Asaram faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail. The trial in the case has been marked by a string of deaths and attacks on witnesses. Even police officers who investigated the case say they faced constant threats.