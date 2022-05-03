Clashes In Rajasthan's Jodhpur Ahead Of Eid, Internet Suspended

The situation in Jodhpur remains tense.

Clashes broke out between two communities in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Monday evening, ahead of Eid, after a dispute over raising flags in the Jalori Gate area.

Internet has been suspended in Jodhpur and the namaz for Eid was offered under police protection.

A three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival is also underway in Jodhpur and religious flags were put up by both communities, which led to a major argument that spiralled into clashes.

Policemen had to use force to disperse the crowd, which also attacked the local police post in the area.

