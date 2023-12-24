Job Scams On The Rise, Entrepreneur Explains How To Identify And Avoid Them

The increasing number of job scams has forced the government and many internet personalities to release special instructions on how to identify and avoid such frauds. On Saturday, entrepreneur and content creator Shruti Chaturvedi shared a video on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip she explained, all the red flags that will help a job seeker identify the scams. The clip begins with Shruti saying, “If any company or a person is asking you to pay a certain amount and in return, they are offering you a job or an opportunity to earn money. Then a hundred out of a hundred times this will be a fraud.”

She explained, “That person will lure you into the scam by flaunting the bungalows, and lavish vehicles, and they may also have many social media followers. There is also a possibility that big media houses have done good reports on the person. But still, you don't have to pay money to get employed. You only have to put in your hard work and efforts.”

Detailing about other ways these frauds would reason to seek the money, she continued, “Sometimes you will also hear the frauds telling you that they are asking for the money as they will provide you coaching and mentorship so that you get trained for the position. And they may also claim that the job seeker will be able to recover this amount in the first month or first two months. This is 100 per cent a fraud.”

“If you are unemployed presently then it is not your fault and no one has the right to take advantage of your situation. The frauds will try their best to lure you with their sweet talks. But you have to be aware enough to not get caught in it,” added Shruti Chaturvedi.

To help job seekers identify between a fraud and a genuine employer, she also explained that the model of getting employed is completely simple. If you are selected, the company will give you an offer letter or a joining letter with the company's name on the letterhead.

Job seekers must also make sure that the company is registered on the official site of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Also if the candidate isn't given any joining letter or offer letter, then at least there should be a mail from the company, saying that it is hiring you.

In addition, it must also include generic information like how much the company will pay you, when your salary will be credited, and what will be your targets after which you will receive your income.

She concluded by saying, “If any organisation says no to do even this much and tells you that you have to pay them for training purposes, it is a fraud. Please stay away from them. Even if you have to be at home for an entire year, still don't get trapped in such frauds.”

The clip was shared along with the text, “Don't get so motivated by motivational speakers that you get cheated.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it had identified and blocked over 100 websites involved in job fraud.

The MHA released a statement, saying that these websites facilitated task-based and organised illegal investment-related economic crimes.

It added that job scams were being carried out by overseas frauds using digital advertisement, chat messengers and mule or rented accounts.