"Had Told Police Unknown People Gathering, But...": JNU Student Leader

JNU students' union chief Aishe Ghosh was injured in Sunday's mob attack.

Highlights JNU students' union chief Aishe Ghosh was injured in Sunday's mob attack

She said there was "no intervention" though cops were informed

At least 34 JNU students and teachers injured in attacked by masked mob

Jawaharlal Nehru students' union chief Aishe Ghosh, who was badly in Sunday's mob attack at her campus, today said that she had told police about "unknown people gathering at the campus" hours before the violence broke out but there was "no intervention". The student leader also blamed Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for the attack on her and several other students and teachers, demanding his resignation.

"At around 2:30 pm on Sunday, we had told police that we were not feeling safe because several unknown people had gathered at the campus. But there was no intervention," the JNU student leader told NDTV.

On Sunday evening, members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association had gathered for a peaceful protests and minutes later violence broke out as masked men barged went on a rampage, she said. "We were attending a peaceful protest at the university on student fee hike, trying to resolve the issue. Minutes later, masked goons targetted us near the Sabarmati Hostel. I was attacked with iron rods," she said.