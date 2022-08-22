JNU ABVP President, Students Injured In Violence Over Scholarship Funds

A group of students from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University today claimed they were attacked by security guards employed by the institute while peacefully demanding the release of scholarship money which they insist has been withheld for over two years now. Half a dozen students have reportedly been injured during clashes between members of the student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP, and the campus security guards.

Five students had gone to the scholarship department at around 11 am which is the legal time to enquire about student scholarships, ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar said, adding that the guards abused the students and misbehaved with them. "Such is the condition of this department that just four staff are left now while there used to be 17 earlier. The students have been suffering for over two years now. They aren't getting non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) or even JRF," he said.

The injured students say they will submit a complaint to the Delhi Police soon.

Visuals from the spot show a group of uniformed security guards pushing and trying to restrain a group of protesting students inside what looks like an administrative office. Some videos show blood stains on the floor, bloody dressing in the dustbins, and shattered glass scattered on the floor.

Several students, displaying their injuries,