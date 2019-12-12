JNU Student Union Meets Officials On Hostel Fee Hike, No Resolution Yet

JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said they demanded that the students who get JRF and SRF scholarships be given single-seater rooms, a norm which is followed by every other university.

JNU Student Union Meets Officials On Hostel Fee Hike, No Resolution Yet

The JNUSU has called for a boycott of exams.

New Delhi:

JNU Students' Union office bearers had a meeting with Education ministry officials on the hostel fee hike issue but no resolution was reached on the second consecutive day of talks on Wednesday.

JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said they demanded that the students who get JRF and SRF scholarships be given single-seater rooms, a norm which is followed by every other university.

"Students are given a single-seater room after two years but that is not the norm here. We said either they refund the HRA or ensure that norms are changed. We also said that the new hostel manual does not have provisions for reservation of students in hostels," he said.

The JNUSU has called for a boycott of exams, beginning on December 12 and will be going ahead with it.

Comments
JNU Students' UnionJNU Fee hike

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News