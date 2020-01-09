Protests Live Updates: JNU Sets Up Committee To Probe Campus Violence

On January 5, a masked mob entered JNU and attacked the students and faculty.

Ahead of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) march, the Delhi police have deployed heavy security and imposed traffic restrictions on the roads adjoining varsity. The police have closed Baba Gang Nath Marg, from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, due to the demonstration by students.

The varsity's students' union will hold a protest march from Mandi House. The march will be led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was thrashed by goons during violence on the campus on Sunday.

Apart from JNUSU, several civil organisations and citizens are expected to join the protest, demanding strict action against those involved in campus violence. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar appealed people to join the march to protest against mob violence.

Here are the LIVE updates from protests against JNU violence:

Jan 09, 2020 12:58 (IST) Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury reach Mandi House

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI General Secretary D Raja and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury have reached Mandi house in Delhi to join the protest march.

Jan 09, 2020 12:50 (IST) JNU vice-chancellor sets up committee to probe violence

The JNU vice-chancellor has set up a five-member committee to inquire into violence which happened at the campus on January 5. The chief security officer will coordinate with and assist the panel, according to a notification singed by the registrar.

Jan 09, 2020 12:42 (IST) Protesters stopped at JNU main gate

Protesters who gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to participate in a march in Delhi have been stopped at the university's main gate by police officials.

Jan 09, 2020 12:34 (IST) BJP leaders condemn Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU

Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday has drawn criticism from many leaders of the ruling BJP, though Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that "anyone can go anywhere to express their opinion, there cannot be any objection".

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar took a swipe at the actor by referencing her character from the blockbuster "Bajirao Mastani". Deepika Padukone should "not try to act like warrior Mastani as she does not have a real-life director behind her", he said.

Jan 09, 2020 12:30 (IST) Students start gathering for protests

JNU students have started gathering at the campus and at Mandi House to take part in a protest march. Delhi: Protests continue in Jawaharlal Nehru University against the January 5 violence in the campus. pic.twitter.com/ReFcw4TxZn - ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020 JNU students have started gathering at the campus and at Mandi House to take part in a protest march.

Jan 09, 2020 12:27 (IST) Roads closed ahead of JNU march

The police have closed Baba Gang Nath Marg, from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg in Delhi, due to the demonstration by students.

"Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Jan 09, 2020 12:06 (IST) Heavy police deployment at Mandi House in Delhi

Heavy police deployment at Mandi House in Delhi as the cops have denied permission for the planned march. Buses have been parked near the area where the protests have been planned.

Jan 09, 2020 10:05 (IST) A citizen's march has been planned today at Mandi House in New Delhi at 12 pm.

