JNU News LIVE Updates: Police Use Water Cannons On Students Protesting Massive Hostel Fee Hike

Hundreds of students of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University are protesting against the 300% hike in hostel fee. The protesting students clashed with the police and paramilitary forces that have been deployed outside the campus. Policemen in riot gear, completely outnumbered by the students, hit the students with batons and used water cannons on the mob that was trying to meet the vice-chancellor over the fee hike after the barricades were dragged away by the protesting students.

The students, protesting a massive hike in hostel fees, curfew timings and dress codes, amped up their agitation today, as the university held its convocation. Students say the massive fee hike will incapacitate students from deprived families to continue their studies at the elite institute.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal earlier attended a convocation ceremony today at JNU.

Here are the LIVE updates of the JNU students' protests: