JNU News LIVE Updates: Police Use Water Cannons On Students Protesting Massive Hostel Fee Hike

The police used water cannons on the protesting students
Hundreds of students of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University are protesting against the 300% hike in hostel fee. The protesting students clashed with the police and paramilitary forces that have been deployed outside the campus. Policemen in riot gear, completely outnumbered by the students, hit the students with batons and used water cannons on the mob that was trying to meet the vice-chancellor over the fee hike after the barricades were dragged away by the protesting students.
The students, protesting a massive hike in hostel fees, curfew timings and dress codes, amped up their agitation today, as the university held its convocation. Students say the massive fee hike will incapacitate students from deprived families to continue their studies at the elite institute.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal earlier attended a convocation ceremony today at JNU.
Fee Hike "crushes the dream of equality", JNU students' body said in a statement
"The fee hike will affect an overwhelming number of students. It denies those from the deprived sections to avail education if they cannot pay," the JNU Students Union has said in a statement.
"It crushes the dream of equality irrespective of ability to afford. Other provisions like Dress Code and Curfew timings reflect the regressive dystopia that the admin wants JNU to become," the students' body added.
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inside AICTE auditorium at JNU since morning as students escalate protests, cancels two scheduled events in ministry, said officials reported news agency PTI.
The students, objecting for a week over a 300 per cent hike in hostel fees, amped up their protests today, as the university held its convocation. The hostel fees, currently around Rs 2500, will be hiked to around Rs 7,500, say students. They say this will incapacitate students from deprived families who have made it to the elite institution to continue their studies."