'BJP Leader Also Wanted JNU Vice-Chancellor Removed,' Says NCP Leader

What evidence Education Ministry require against JNU Vice-Chancellor for his removal, asks Nawab Malik.

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday asked what kind of evidence does the education ministry require when the BJP's senior-most leader Murli Manohar Joshi had sought removal of Jawahar Lal Nehru's Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar from the top post.

"The BJP made complaints against the JNU for the last six years. They want to defame the university, they use goons and their own ideology to disturb the environment in the JNU, which cannot be tolerated. Murli Manohar Joshi came openly against that JNU Vice-Chancellor and said that he should be transferred and removed," Mr Malik told news agency ANI.

"What kind of evidence does Human Resource Development Ministry want if their own leader demands that Vice-Chancellor should be removed immediately," he asked.

The NCP leader's response comes after the education ministry said there was no question of sacking JNU vice-chancellor as "removing him is not the solution."