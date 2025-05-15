JNU, Jamia, University In Hyderabad Lead 'Cancel Turkey' Move Over Pak Support

Several prominent universities in India have cancelled tie-ups and programmes with Turkey's educational institutions over the West Asian nation's military support to Pakistan.

Following India's precision missile strikes at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, the neighbouring country launched attacks on India's civilian and military areas using drones supplied by Turkey's defence firms.

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has scrapped a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Turkey's Inonu University.

"JNU has suspended the MoU due to national security considerations as JNU stands with the nation and the armed forces, many of whom are JNU alumni," JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said in a statement.

Another top university based in Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, will not enter into collaboration with any Turkish educational institution or establishment, the university's spokesperson Saima Saeed told news agency PTI.

"Jamia has suspended any form of collaboration with any Turkish educational institution and also any collaboration with any Turkish establishment. We stand with the government and the nation, and everything stands suspended until further notice," Saima Saeed said.

Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders.



Delhi University is reviewing its international academic partnerships and will take a decision after the process is completed.

"We are examining all the MoUs, and we will take a decision only after reviewing the agreements," a DU official said.

Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University also cancelled an MoU signed with Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute with immediate effect.

"... The decision was taken in protest against Turkey's support for Pakistan's terrorist activities in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions," the university said in a statement.

It said the MoU was signed in January 2024, to be in effect for five years, under which the university offered a diploma in Turkish language at the School of Languages, Linguistics and Indology.

Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan have cost them not just some educational MoUs, but opportunities to do business. Trade associations and tour operators have called a boycott of Turkey, with many travel websites cancelling and not accepting Turkey itineraries.

BJP MP and secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal said they will hold talks with business leaders in Delhi on Friday to decide whether trade agreements with Turkey and Azerbaijan should be "terminated."

CAIT has been running a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese products, which has had a considerable impact, and it now intends to extend this movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The organisation will coordinate with travel and tour operators and other relevant stakeholders to intensify this campaign.

Turkey's total tourism revenue stood at $61.1 billion, with each Indian tourist spending an average of $972, amounting to a total estimated Indian expenditure of $291.6 million, the trader's body told news agency ANI.

In addition to this, the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events, and other cultural programmes would cause even further indirect economic losses to Turkey.

Speaking about Azerbaijan, Mr Khandelwal said that in 2024, the country received 2.6 million foreign tourists, of whom around 2.5 lakh were Indians. The average spending by an Indian tourist was 2,170 AZN, which is approximately $1,276, leading to a total Indian contribution of roughly $308.6 million. A boycott by Indian tourists could result in a direct loss of this magnitude, he added.