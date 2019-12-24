JMM's Hemant Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister On Sunday

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Hemant Soren will take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Sunday. He will take the oath of office at 1 pm at a swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi. Mr Soren's JMM has emerged as the largest party in the state, winning 30 out of 81 seats in the state assembly.

With the Congress's 16 seats, the alliance has won 47 seats, getting a clear majority. The BJP's tally has come down to 25.

"We have staked claimed to form government in Jharkhand with the support of 50 MLAs. We have requested the Governor to invite us to form government in the state," Mr Soren was quoted by news agency ANI saying.

"The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 29," he added.

Mr Soren was elected as the leader of the alliance at a meeting of MLAs at the residence of his father Shibu Soren on Monday.