Video: Truck Falls From Bridge, Driver Sits On Tyre For Hours Before Rescue

In a scene that looked straight out of an action movie, a man had a narrow escape after his truck crashed through a bridge safety railing and landed into a river in Jharkhand's Giridh.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday when Aqeel Nawaz Khana, a resident of Koderma, about 100 kilometres from the accident site, was driving a tanker loaded with pipes from the Godda district.

As his tanker veered off course and plunged into the river 40 feet below, Mr Khana somehow got out of the driver's seat and climbed onto one of the tyres, with the vehicle partially submerged.

He then started shouting for help, and a person on the riverbank heard him. As it was dark, the person first flashed his torchlight. Mr Khana, who had taken his torchlight while coming out of the driver's seat, also flashed his torch.

Around 2 am, a person called the police for help, and he was taken out after about four hours in the river.

"The tyre slipped as the road was wet due to rain," he told reporters.

A senior police officer said he sustained minor injuries but was "safe now".

"It was difficult to rescue him due to the strong currents of the river. We called the lifeguards after trying for two hours," he said.