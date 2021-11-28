Jio Raises Prepaid Rates By Up To 20% After Airtel, Vodafone Idea

The new Jio tariff rates will be effective from December 1, 2021.

Following Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel, telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, or Jio, has announced an increase in prepaid tariff rates effective from December 1, 2021. Jio today announced that it will hike its prepaid tariff by as much as 20 per cent. The operator launched new unlimited plans that it claims are in line with its "commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry".

The current Rs 75 plan will cost Rs 91 from December 1, a hike of more than 20 per cent. The Rs 129 plan will cost Rs 155, Rs 399 plan will cost Rs 479, the Rs 1,299 plan will become Rs 1,559 and the Rs 2,399 plan will cost Rs 2,879.

Voda further mentioned that data top-ups will now cost Rs 61 for 6 GB (up from Rs 51), Rs 121 for 12 GB (up from Rs 101), and Rs 301 for 50 GB (up from Rs 251).

All three telecom majors have announced the hikes within a week of each other.

While Airtel announced on November 22 that prepaid tariff rates will be by up to 25 per cent with effect from November 26 "to provide a reasonable return on capital for a financially healthy business model," Voda Idea said the move "will start the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry".