Independent lawmaker in Gujarat and social activist Jignesh Mewani today inaugurated the office of the Bahujan Left Front or BLF in Hyderabad today. BLF, an outfit to fight for the rights of Dalits and other disadvantaged sections, has been formed with the support of Left parties.Former Chief Secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Kaki Madhava Rao and other prominent personalities attended the event.