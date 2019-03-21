Jignesh Mevani Attacks BJP For 'Anti-Dalit Attitude', Says Dalits Not Safe

Jignesh Mevani threatened to launch a protest if the accused are not arrested in the next 48 hours.

Gujarat Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mevani on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Central government for its "anti-Dalit attitude".

"The government which claims ''Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'' and the Gujarat State Police have not been able to deliver a strong message to the society that atrocities against Dalits will not be tolerated. The attitude of the government is against Dalits and in favour of casteism," he told ANI.

His statement came after a minor Dalit boy was allegedly kidnapped, tied to a tree and beaten up mercilessly by a group of people when he was coming back from a school in Mehsana district.

"This time, on the festival of Holi, they (BJP) played with the blood of Dalits. He was almost paralyzed and not able to utter a single word. He was even scared to file a complaint against them. Those casteist elements who mercilessly beat him up had a doubt that he was in an affair with a girl of their family. It doesn''t matter if someone has an affair," Mevani said.

He threatened to launch a protest if the accused are not arrested in the next 48 hours. "We will protest and announce to close north Gujarat. No leader from the BJP will be able to garland the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14," he said.

