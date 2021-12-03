Minister's 'Humiliation' By Cop Issue Rocks Bihar House Despite Probe Assurance

The minister told the House that the DM and the SP met him late night to apologise. (File)

The issue of "humiliation" of a Bihar minister by a policeman, while he was on his way to the assembly the previous day, rocked the House again on Friday, when the government announced a "high-level official inquiry" to fix accountability.

Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishor Prasad said the matter involving Labour Minister Jibesh Kumar Mishra was taken up by the Business Advisory Committee of the House after which the government has asked “high-level officials” to conduct an inquiry.

Mr Mishra's car had been stopped by a traffic policeman on duty and made to wait till the cavalcade of District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna passed through.

The minister had recounted the episode in the House, triggering outrage from members cutting across political affiliations who said the matter involved a breach of protocol and indicated “afsarshahi” (bureaucratic high-handedness).

Mr Mishra told the House that the DM and the SP met him late Thursday night to apologise.

"They said they agreed that the traffic policeman had made a mistake. I decided to forgive and forget", said the minister.

The Deputy CM's submission, however, evoked strong reactions from the opposition.

CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam sought to know which agency was entrusted with investigating the matter that involved the chiefs of police and civil administration in the district.

Mr Alam's party colleague Satyadeo Ram demanded suspension of the DM and the SSP, pending an inquiry, as they might influence the probe if they continued to hold their positions.

RJD MLA Ramanuj Prasad wondered why there was a need for "formality of an inquiry". "Does the government think its own minister had spoken a lie on the floor of the House? Justice should be dispensed instantly,” he said.

Vijay Shankar Dubey of the Congress insisted the matter should not be brushed under the carpet after the two top district officials met the minister personally and tendered an apology. "The matter has been narrated before the House and hence it is now a property of the House. It must be kept in the loop at every stage,” Mr Dubey said.

Akhtarul Iman of the AIMIM said sarcastically though the opposition seems outraged at the episode which moved the "minister to tears", those in the treasury benches seem unmoved.

BJP legislature party leader Nand Kishore Yadav intervened and said members of the House do not doubt the Speaker's concern for the dignity of the MLAs. "They should repose their trust in the Chair and rest assured that appropriate action will be taken," he said.

